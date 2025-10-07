NYC area bracing for rain to arrive tonight. First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday morning commute.

First Alert Weather: Clouds start to set up for rain

The New York City area has one more summer-like day on tap. But then as they say, all good things must come to an end.

Rain is expected to arrive overnight, making for a wet commute Wednesday morning.

It's going to be a First Alert Weather Day as we track all the conditions.

Clouds start to increase Tuesday

We'll see an increase in clouds Tuesday afternoon, but once again, we're shooting for 80°. The only exemption will be the south shore, as we're expecting a breeze off the water — just the 70s.

Tonight, our attention turns towards a broad line of showers off to the west. This line is expected to push through during the overnight hours and gradually work it's way through during the morning commute on Wednesday, with embedded bouts of moderate to heavy rain.

Rain in store Wednesday morning

That said, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued, with the expectation that things will be a little slower on the roads that morning.

Thankfully, the rain is expected to exit by the afternoon, but don't expect the temperatures to recover — 70° if we're lucky.

As for the remainder of the week, it's back to sweater weather, with highs only in the low 60s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.