NYC enacts new law to increase number of public bathrooms

1,000 new public bathrooms coming to New York City in next 10 years

New York City is one step closer to nearly doubling the number of public bathrooms across the five boroughs.

Earlier this year, the New York City Council passed Local Law 58 of 2025 to create and maintain a citywide network of public bathrooms. The goal is to provide at least 2,120 public restrooms by 2035, at least half of which are publicly owned.

The law called for a strategic plan to identify funding, policy changes, locations, designs, and create an online map of all the city's public bathrooms.

Now a new measure, Local Law 92 of 2025, requires additional reporting about the status of potential locations and the strategy for maintaining them. The bill passed the Council in June and was enacted into law on Friday after Mayor Eric Adams neither signed nor vetoed it within 30 days.

Last summer, the mayor's office launched a Google Map showing the city's public restrooms and found there were only around 1,100 public toilets for 8.6 million residents. That's roughly one for every 7,820 residents.

Advocates for seniors, people experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities say the lack of access impacts everyone.

Councilmember Sandy Nurse, who proposed the series of bills, previously told CBS News New York that a city-run public bathroom network is long overdue.

"Everybody deserves to be able to use a private space to use the bathroom that's clean and that's functional and maintained, and that is the task of the city," Nurse said in the spring.

Organizers say the number of public bathrooms hasn't increased since the 1970s, when many were closed due to budget cuts. The goal of 2,120 puts the ratio closer to one for every 4,050 residents.