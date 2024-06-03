Looking for a public restroom near you in NYC? This new map shows you where to find one.

NEW YORK - New York City is making a new effort to make it easier to find a public bathroom for those times when you have to go while on the go.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the "Ur In Luck" program Monday, which he says will expand access to public restrooms across all five boroughs.

The plan includes building 46 new restrooms and renovating 36 more over the next five years:

10 will be placed in the Bronx

23 in Brooklyn

28 in Manhattan

14 in Queens

7 on Staten Island

Officials say New York City has nearly 1,000 existing public restrooms.

The renovations include addition stalls to improving accessibility.

As part of the "Ur In Luck" program, there's a new Google Maps integration that shows New Yorkers where they can find a public restroom near them right now. The map will be updated biannually, officials said. It includes restrooms operated by the Parks Department, Department of Transportation, MTA, privately owned public spaces, and the library systems.

"Part of making New York City a more livable city is tackling the little things — the things we don't think about until we need them," Adams said. "Access to public restrooms is high on that list, maybe even number one or two."

"Everyone — seniors, parents with kids, anyone enjoying the day outdoors, needs access to a public bathroom without having to buy anything or beg for a code," Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said. "Public bathrooms are critical infrastructure for New York City, where people are always out and about. We're making New York City a little easier and more livable, one public restroom at a time."

Officials are also hoping to add 14 new self-cleaning automatic public restrooms citywide.

In the past five months, the Parks Department has opened new restrooms at:

Bronx Point/Mill Pond Park, Bronx

Starlight Park, Bronx

Wyckoff House Park, Brooklyn

Frederick Johnson Playground, Manhattan

Highbridge Park Adventure Playground, Manhattan

Maspeth Park, Queens

Lopez Playground, Staten Island

Just last month, the Parks Department completed adding baby changing tables to all public restrooms in city parks citywide, where feasible. It happened three years ahead of schedule.