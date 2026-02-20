Millions of New York City workers entitled to more time off as new law takes effect Sunday

Millions of workers in New York City will get additional time off when a new law goes into effect next week.

In the city, most employees are already required to have 40-56 hours of paid protected leave. But starting Sunday, employers must provide an additional 32 hours of unpaid protected time off per year.

Mamdani touts new protected time off mandate

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday touted the new law, which also expands what qualifies for paid time off, that the City Council passed last year.

"Legislation that will expand what workers can use paid time off for in our city, will expand it such that a worker can use paid time off to take care of a child or a loved one with a disability," Mamdani said.

Businesses will get compliance warnings

The city will send compliance warnings to 56,000 businesses and has plans to audit certain companies to ensure workers get the time off they're entitled to, said Sam Levine, commissioner for the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

"They shouldn't have to choose between keeping their job, protecting their home, caring for their kids, caring for their loved ones," Levine said.

"When you look at an employer and you see no use of paid time off from its workforce, you're looking at a workforce that has been told in either explicit or implicit terms that there will be repercussions if they're to use that time," Mamdani said.

Amazon worker claims he was short on accrued hours to see doctor

At a greasy spoon cafe in Maspeth, Queens, Michael Lebron told Mamdani about his experience working as an Amazon packer and his hope for the new law.

"I'm a single parent also with two children," he said.

Last month, doctors found nodules on Lebron's lungs. But since it was the beginning of the year, he said he hadn't accrued enough hours to take time off from work.

"In the beginning, they'll give us seven hours of [paid time off] and I work 10-hour shifts, so it doesn't even cover the whole shift," he said. "They told me if it grows, it's a problem, if it stays like that, it should be easy. But I won't know because I'm not going to the doctor."

Lebron said he hopes the new law will afford him more visits to the doctor.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company complies with all federal and local laws and "will ensure we meet the requirements of this law."

"The health and well-being of our employees is our top priority, and we're committed to providing a safe and supportive workplace—including when people need time off. All full-time employees, including those in our operations facilities, receive paid time off starting on their first day of work, and accrue additional paid time off throughout their employment," the spokesperson said.