What to know about new laws in NYC and New York state in 2026

New York City and the state will enact several new laws in 2026, primarily pertaining to employment, health care and consumer protection.

Perhaps the most impactful new legislation will be the expansion of the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act, or ESSTA, as a replacement for the Temporary Schedule Change Law. Starting Feb. 22, employers in New York City will be required to provide workers with 32 hours of unpaid safe/sick time, in addition to paid safe/sick time. The new time off will be available upon hiring and at the start of each new benefit year.

The law also expands the reasons employees can use paid safe/sick time.

New York health care coverage to be bolstered in 2026

Among many changes, New York will be investing $34.2 billion in Medicaid, codifying the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act into state law, strengthening mental health initiatives, and adjusting nursing home stays and health care provider expansion.

"All New Yorkers deserve access to affordable, high-quality care." Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This year's budget continues our record investments in public health and reproductive freedom, because every New Yorker should have access to care when they need it."

Some other highlights:

New York will require health care employers to develop a workplace violence prevention plan and provide annual sexual harassment and assault training to managers and certain employees.

The state is amending the existing Paid Family and Medical Leave law to expand restoration protections for workers and require employers to provide written notice of the protections.

New New York consumer protection laws in 2026

When she announced her 2026 budget, Gov. Hochul highlighted several new laws that will further protect consumers.

A new law will make it easier for consumers to cancel online subscriptions they don't want anymore.

Online retailers will be required to post their return and refund policies publicly.

New rules will be established for "Buy Now, Pay Later" loans, including the structuring of licensing and supervision.

"Surveillance pricing," or how retailers use customer data to set prices.

Dubbed General Business Law 349-a, it is designed to help consumers make the most of their purchasing power. It went into effect head of the holiday shopping season late in 2025, but will be showcased throughout the new year. The state is making consumers aware of algorithmic price setting for online purchases. The legislation requires businesses to clearly disclose to consumers when their prices are set by algorithms using their personal data.

"New Yorkers deserve to know they are getting a fair deal when shopping online," Hochul said. "This new law shines the light on hidden online pricing tactics that take advantage of consumers. By requiring companies to be upfront when setting prices based on personal data, we are giving shoppers the transparency they need to make smart choices and keep more of their hard earned money in their pockets."

A new law aims to crack down on predatory overdraft fees targeting low-income customers.

"This budget is all about affordability -- lowering costs and helping New Yorkers with the rising cost of living," Hochul said. "But our tax cuts, credits and rebates won't be much help if bad actors are able to scam or mislead New Yorkers. These new laws are about fairness, transparency, and accountability and will help consumers save money and spend it wisely."

Other new laws in New York in 2026

Starting Jan. 1, minimum wage will go up 50 cents to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, and increase to $16 in the rest of the state.

"From the tip of Montauk to Niagara Falls, this increase reflects our promise to put money back in New Yorkers' pockets and uplift our hard workers," Hochul said. "By continuing these investments and indexing wages to inflation, we're making sure New Yorkers can keep up with rising costs by taking home more money."

Starting Jan. 1, the LLC Transparency Act will introduce new disclosure and reporting requirements for limited liability companies formed in New York, as well as foreign LLCs authorized to conduct business in the state.

Enacted in mid-December, the state is now enforcing a law requiring diaper ingredient labeling, said to be the first legislation of its kind in the nation. It applies to baby and adult diapers, and mandates manufacturers disclose a "plain and conspicuous" list of ingredients on every package sold.

Electric buildings law put on hold

New York was set to adopt a controversial law on Jan. 1 that Hochul signed three years ago, requiring new construction buildings that are below seven stories tall and commercial buildings with 100,000 square feet or more to have electric heat and appliances. However, attorneys for the state agreed in mid-November to suspend its implementation until an appeals court rules on a lawsuit filed by various trade groups and unions who challenged it.

A judge initially ruled against them in July. Hochul's camp said the delay was only to allow the appeal to play out.

"The governor remains committed to the all-electric-buildings law and believes this action will help the state defend it, as well as reduce regulatory uncertainty for developers during this period of litigation. Governor Hochul remains resolved to providing more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for New Yorkers," said Ken Lovett, Hochul's senior communications advisor on energy and environment.

The all-electric proposal is also designed to expand to include taller residential buildings and commercial building in 2029. The legislation also has several exemptions, including for restaurants, hospitals and more. Existing structures are not covered by the new law -- only new developments.