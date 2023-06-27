New York Primary: South Brooklyn's key races

NEW YORK -- The 43rd City Council District is a race without an incumbent. There are three opponents on the Democratic side, two on the Republican. All except one are Asian.

This redrawn district now boasts a nearly 54% Asian majority population, according to the Center for Urban Research at the CUNY Graduate Center.

The district encompasses large swaths of Asian communities, including Sunset Park, Borough Park, Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, and Gravesend. Based on statistics, this could become a swing district.

Board of Elections data shows that while most voters there are registered as Democrats, many other voters are not registered with a party, which means they can't vote in the primary. Interestingly, data also shows that Curtis Sliwa got more votes than Eric Adams in this district in the last mayoral election.

Voters say it's important that the elected representative in this community understands the unique cultural needs here.

"That's how you get what you want for the future, for your child, for your family, for your community," said Yaping Huang, of Sunset Park.

At a nearby poll site, CBS New York saw mostly empty voting booths. Four voters came in the span of half an hour.

"I think if there was an off year for an election in New York, I think, unfortunately, this might be that one," explained Richard Schilling, a poll worker.

"Honestly, I think small groups come in, but turnout has been very low in general," adds Lukas Louwagie, who was also working at that poll site.

Interpreters said many of those who did come in needed translation services.

"Of course, lot of voters come in. They don't know how to speak English or fill out the ballots, so we can help them," Julie Wang said.

The 43rd District, with its former boundaries, is currently the seat of Democratic Councilmember Justin Brannan. He is now running in the 47th District, redrawn to connect Bay Ridge and Coney Island via a narrow corridor through Dyker Heights.

He doesn't have a Democratic primary, but as we reported earlier this month, his Republican challenger will be one of three candidates currently facing their own primary: Avery Pereira, Anna Belfiore-Delfaus, or incumbent Ari Kagan, who changed his party affiliation to Republican late last year.

