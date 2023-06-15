Watch CBS News
Politics

New York voter guide: What to know for June 2023 primary election

/ CBS New York

Harlem city council candidates endorse each other
Harlem city council candidates endorse each other 02:11

NEW YORK -- New York's Primary Election is coming up on June 27.

Here are some key details and deadlines to know before you go.

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Early voting will be held from June 17 to June 25. Election Day is June 27, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: Early voting hours and locations often differ from Election Day.)

Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends June 17. Click here to check your registration status.

Absentee ballots must be requested online and by mail by June 12. Click here to request a ballot.

What's on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

New York City voters will once again encounter Rank Choice Voting. CLICK HERE for a refresher on how it works.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 1:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.