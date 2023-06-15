New York voter guide: What to know for June 2023 primary election

NEW YORK -- New York's Primary Election is coming up on June 27.

Here are some key details and deadlines to know before you go.

Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location.

When to vote? Early voting will be held from June 17 to June 25. Election Day is June 27, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Note: Early voting hours and locations often differ from Election Day.)

Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends June 17. Click here to check your registration status.

Absentee ballots must be requested online and by mail by June 12. Click here to request a ballot.

What's on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area.

New York City voters will once again encounter Rank Choice Voting. CLICK HERE for a refresher on how it works.