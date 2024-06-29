NYC Pride March 2024 kicks off today. Map shows when & where it starts.

New Yorkers gearing up for annual Pride March

New Yorkers gearing up for annual Pride March

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual Pride March takes over the streets of Manhattan this weekend.

The march dates back to 1970, one year after the Stonewall Uprising, and continues to honor its roots as a civil rights demonstration.

Where is NYC Pride 2024? See the route map.

The 2024 Pride March starts at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue near Madison Square Park in Manhattan.

It then marches down Fifth Avenue, turns west onto 8th Street and continues on Christopher Street, where it passes by the Stonewall National Monument.

It then heads north on 7th Avenue, passing by the New York City AIDS Memorial, before ending at 16th Street.

When does NYC Pride 2024 start?

The Pride March steps off at noon on Sunday, June 30. This year marks 55 years since the Stonewall Uprising and 40 years since Heritage of Pride became the official march organizers.

Also happening Sunday, Heritage of Pride is hosting a PrideFest LGBTQIA+ street fair at 11 a.m. in Greenwich Village, followed by a Bliss Days celebration at 2 p.m. at The DL Rootop & Lounge.

How long does NYC Pride 2024 last?

There is no official end time, but previous years have ranged from more than 12 hours in 2019 to more than seven hours in 2022.

Organizers say, "This year we anticipate the duration for marchers to take 60-90 minutes (one to one and a half hours) to travel the route from formation to dispersal."

NYC Pride 2024 theme and grand marshals

This year's theme is "Reflect. Empower. Unite," focusing on individuals, community leaders, advocates and allies coming together for "Queer liberation and joy."

"The NYC Pride March is how we combat all the negativity; this is the celebration that brings people from every

borough in the city and all parts of the world together, in joy, to share the accomplishments, talents and resilience of our community," NYC Pride Executive Director Sandra Pérez said in a press release announcing the theme. "The March is where we demonstrate the strength that comes with inclusion, diversity and acceptance."

This year's grand marshals include:

Baddie Brooks

DaShawn Usher

Eshe Ukwell

Michelle Visage

Miss Major

Robin Drake

Raquel Willis



List of NYC Pride 2024 street closures

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed on Sunday, June 30.

Formation:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

PrideFest:

4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place

East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue

Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue

Lafayette Street between East 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place

Cooper Square between 3rd Avenue/St. Marks Place and East 8th Street