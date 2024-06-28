Biden in NYC today as Stonewall marks 55 years since riots

President Biden visiting NYC to mark 55 years since the Stonewall Riots

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden is coming to New York City on Friday to mark 55 years since the Stonewall Riots in Manhattan and attend the opening of a new Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center.

As Pride Month comes to an end, politicians, celebrities and other advocates will come together to honor the history of the LGBTQ+ movement and it's fight for equal rights.

Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center officially opens to the public Friday on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village.

The brand new, 2,100-square-foot center is an educational resource that offers an immersive look at LGBTQ+ history through different kinds of programming.

Founders say the experience encourages people to carry forward the Stonewall legacy and the ongoing fight for equality.

This is the first LGBTQ+ visitor center to be recognized by the National Park Service, and it's free of charge.

55 years since the Stonewall Uprising

Friday marks 55 years since the Stonewall Uprising, which sparked a series of riots between police and LGBTQ+ protesters over six days.

The events of that week spearheaded LGBTQ+ activism in the United States.

New York City's annual Pride March is this Sunday, June 30. It started in 1970, one year after the uprising.

This year's theme is "Reflect. Empower. Unite," with a focus on the power of people coming together for "Queer liberation and joy."

The city has been celebrating Pride Month with events looking toward a future without discrimination, where all people have equal rights under the law. See a full list of Pride events here.