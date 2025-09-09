Police presence increased at NYC infrastructure as NYPD monitors potential threats, officials say

The New York City Police Department and the FBI are warning about increased threats against critical infrastructure in the city.

In a post on X, Mayor Eric Adams said, "As we do every year around this time, we're closely monitoring for any potential threats to NYC infrastructure."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says threats are typical this time of year around the United Nations General Assembly, Jewish high holidays and 9/11.

"We take all threats seriously, and we are working with our federal partners through our Joint Terrorism Task Force as we investigate," she said Tuesday. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are surging resources and you can expect to see an increased police presence at critical infrastructure locations."

Tisch said those locations include bridges and tunnels connecting Queens and Manhattan.

"MTA Police are working with the NYPD and other law enforcement partners to ensure presence in appropriate locations, as we continue to monitor the situation," MTA Chief Security Officer Michael Kemper said in a statement.

Police sources say these threats are not related to the Israeli attack in Qatar.