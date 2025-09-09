Israel announces strike on Hamas leaders as explosions rock Doha, Qatar

Israel's military said Tuesday that it had "conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," amid reports of large explosions in Qatar's capital city, Doha.

The Israel Defense Forces did not confirm the location of the strikes in its statement, but said it targeted leaders of Hamas who, in the IDF's words, had for years "led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel."

The Al-Jazeera television network said an ongoing meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha was struck, as they gathered to discuss a recent U.S. ceasefire proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

Smoke rises after several blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 9, 2025. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/REUTERS

Hamas, long designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union, has maintained a primary political office in Doha for years, through which it has conducted most of its diplomacy since the war in Gaza was sparked by the group's Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel.

Qatar is a close ally of the United States and also hosts the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

The Qatari government condemned what it called a "cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds housing several members of Hamas' political bureau in the Qatari capital, Doha."

"This criminal act constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qatari citizens and residents," Dr. Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement. "Qatar reiterates its firm stance that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and continued destabilization of regional security, nor any act that targets its sovereignty and safety. Investigations are being conducted at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available."