Suspect hit NYPD cars, sideswiped other vehicles during Manhattan pursuit, police say

A driver crashed into multiple vehicles and led police on a chase through Manhattan before being taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

It started at around 5:30 a.m. when police responded to a collision on Park Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets. Responding officers told the driver of a silver Hyundai SUV to pull over, but the driver took off.

Police say he drove to Union Square East, where he hit a police car. The pursuit continued back uptown where, according to police, he hit another police car at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue.

CBS News New York

The driver kept going, eventually driving east on 50th Street, where police say he sideswiped a number of other vehicles.

The suspect was stopped and taken into custody at 50th Street and Lexington Avenue who two police cruisers swerved to block the vehicle.

"They had their guns out, trying to get them out of the car," one witness said. "Then they grabbed him, and put him against the car and handcuffed him."

Remarkably, no one was seriously hurt.

"I'm fine. I'm fine. Very scary. The guy hit all these cars, run away, he hit my car, another," food cart vendor Sayed Hasimi said. Hasimi's van was damaged in the incident.

"In front of the Palace Hotel, I was parked right there," limousine driver Magdi Salama said. "I just opened door ... and this guy came, slammed my door slowly, and he kept on going and he made big damage, and then run. I look around, I see the cops follow him, chase car."

Several streets around 50th Street and Lexington were closed for hours Tuesday mornig,