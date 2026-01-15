After brutal NYC pizza shop assault caught on video, N.J. man gets 17 years in prison

A New Jersey man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years in prison for a brutal attack involving a dog on a New York City pizzeria manager.

There was a heated exchange in the courtroom between the judge and the defendant during his sentencing.

The shocking incident took place in August, 2024 at Roma Pizza on Fifth Avenue between 19th and 20th Streets in the Flatiron District.

The victim, 47-year-old Zakaria El Sherif sustained serious injuries that left him in a medically-induced coma after the attack.

Tyshaun Watson, 36, of Secaucus, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release as part of a plea deal. He was initially charged with attempted murder and four counts of assault, but agreed to plead guilty to two counts of assault in the first degree, a felony.

Sparks fly in court

During sentencing, Watson told the judge he took accountability by staying on the scene of the attack, but said the video also shows that El Sherif was irate, and claimed he was telling him to calm down.

The judge told Watson she's seen the video, and it showed Watson going around the counter to attack the employee. Watson kept interjecting as the judge suggested his remarks show he doesn't want to take responsibility.

The judge said she'd play the video right then and there, adding that if she was right about her description of events, she'd rescind the plea deal and go to trial.

Video shows the brutal attack

Pizza shop manager Zakaria El Sherif, left, confronts Tyshaun Watson, seated right, about having his dog in the restaurant. Manhattan DA's office

The video from Roma Pizza shows Watson entering the shop at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2024, with his dog off leash. He buys pizza and a drink and sits in the back. Dogs are not allowed inside New York City restaurants, unless they're service animals. Otherwise, it's considered a health code violation.

Tyshaun Watson, standing at bottom center, attacks Zakaria El Sherif behind the counter of Roma Pizza on Aug. 19, 2024. Manhattan DA's office

Prosecutors say the manager told him multiple times he's not allowed to have the dog in the restaurant. A few minutes later, Watson gathers his things and can be seen at the counter speaking with the manager. He then walks around the counter and strikes El Sherif.

Tyshaun Watson stands above Zakaria El Sherif after attacking him in Roma Pizza on Aug. 19, 2024. Manhattan DA's office

The brutal attack, which included the dog biting El Sherif, lasted around four minutes as prosecutors said he pleaded with Watson to stop.

Tyshaun Watson, left, attacks Zakaria El Sherif on Aug. 19, 2024. Manhattan DA's office

When El Sherif tried to escape, prosecutors say Watson put him in a chokehold, tackled him to the ground, and stomped on his head.

Watson returned to the pizza shop and sat there with his dog until police arrived and arrested him.

A "miraculous recovery"

El Sherif was hospitalized for two months after being placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks. He was treated for bruising, bone fractures, and a traumatic brain injury. Doctors said he made a "miraculous recovery."

The judge then asked Watson a series of questions, trying to decide if he was remorseful. Watson, who said he was intoxicated that night, said he "had a ton of remorse."

The judge called Watson's actions "heinous," and sentenced him to 17 years in prison, adding she'll take an interest in his parole hearings.

"I'll use everything in my power to make sure you stay in the entire 17 years," she said.

When asked for comment after court, Watson's attorney said his client took accountability.

El Sherif was going to give a victim impact statement in court Thursday, but wasn't feeling well, prosecutors said.

"Tyshaun Watson is facing accountability for viciously attacking a pizzeria manager. This employee, who was just doing his job, suffered significant injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "No worker should ever have to fear for their safety, and my office will prosecute those who harm them."