NYC pizza shop worker attacked by dog owner, pit bull. Suspect charged with attempted murder

NEW YORK – A dog owner is facing attempted murder charges after he and his pit bull allegedly attacked a pizza shop worker in Manhattan.

It happened at Roma Pizza on Fifth Avenue between 19th and 20th streets in the Flatiron District.

Manager attacked after telling customer dog wasn't allowed in shop

According to the shop's day manager, store employees said a customer walked in with an unleashed pit bull just before 10 p.m. Monday.

"The guy told him you're not allowed to have dogs here because of the health department. Then the guy just got mad because of that. He didn't listen. He kept sitting down," the day manager told CBS News New York.

He said things escalated with the dog owner, identified by police as 35-year-old Tyshaun Watson.

"He went behind the counter, and he just started punching him, punching him, punching him. Then the guy fell on the floor. He got on top of him, choking him, then the dog started, when he went on the floor, the dog started going. So it's him and the dog," the day manager said.

The pizza shop employee – identified as 50-year-old Zakaria El Sherif, who works as the store's night manager – was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. Police said he was unconscious after the attack.

"Very good person, very friendly, always talking nice to the customers," the day manager said.

"They're really nice guys that work there," neighbor Stephen Sonkin said. "I mean, we're on Fifth Avenue here, right? So I feel like when I'm walking down here, everyone is very civilized and never really see a lot of pit bulls walking around."

Watson is now charged with attempted murder and assault. As for the dog, it's with the city's Animal Care and Control.