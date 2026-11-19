Four New York City paraprofessionals have been charged with a range of violent crimes during the last month.

One of those cases is Sayed Mohassib, who is charged with the murder of Katie Suarez, the jogger who was stabbed to death along a Brooklyn path.

On Oct. 28, a 57-year-old paraprofessional was arrested on Staten Island, accused of sexually abusing and endangering the welfare of a 7-year-old student.

On Nov. 16, a 23-year-old paraprofessional was charged with attempted murder and, separately, criminal possession of a loaded firearm he had allegedly brought into a Brooklyn middle school.

The next day, Nov. 17, a 35-year-old paraprofessional was charged with assault in the Bronx after allegedly striking a 6-year-old boy in the head.

The incidents have concerned parents wondering how these people were hired in the first place. It's even more shocking given what paraprofessionals often mean to special needs students and their parents.

"When it comes down to it, our paras are our family," special needs parent and advocate Kristi Angel said. "The paraprofessional is the person that knows your student best in that entire building."

The crucial, hard work doesn't pay well, which is part of the reason there's a shortage of paras for hire. So could the desperate need for more paras mean fewer hiring guardrails?

"The communication between different city agencies, if people worked in different city agencies before, that can certainly be improved," said Michael Sill of the United Federation of Teachers. "I don't know that there's anything to be made of it as a reflection of who is getting into the paraprofessional pool."

Clinton Hill Middle School - a charter school - says the paraprofessional who was allegedly caught with a loaded firearm was a contracted temp through a Department of Education-approved agency. That agency "sent this person to us that morning after the DOE's background check process cleared them to work with children. It's unacceptable that the system we rely on failed our students," a spokesperson for Clinton Hill Middle School said.

"In the case if something would have happened, what could you tell a parent like me? What would you say to me: that your child was in the school and we just let a predator come in?" Clinton Hill parent Aretha Saxon said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered a review of the DOE's system of hiring in recent weeks. The DOE says they welcome the review.

"The safety of our students is non-negotiable ... we are grateful to any parent or staff member who raises concerns so we can keep our students safe," a DOE spokesperson said.