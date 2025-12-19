NYC's illegal smoke shop crackdown continues, despite some pushback

Despite a judge ruling some smoke shop shutdowns have been illegal, New York City is moving forward with "Operation Padlock to Protect."

Since May 2024, over 1,631 illegal smoke shops in the five boroughs have been ordered to shut down, and $113,886,467 worth of illegal weed has been seized, according to authorities.

Some New Yorkers say they're glad to see the businesses shut down, but the crackdown has faced some pushback.

Over 200 shuttered smoke shops suing NYC for abuse of authority

"This theory that marijuana has to be shuttered, these stores that are selling products that are not licensed by New York state, is an absolute farce," said Brooklyn attorney Lance Lazzaro, who represents more than 200 shuttered smoke shops that are suing the city.

The lawsuit claims Mayor Eric Adams and the sheriff are abusing their authorities.

Lazzaro said he expects to win the case and some stores to reopen.

"The sheriff can do whatever he wants under this statute and keep a store closed, so the whole concept of this statute is unconstitutional," he said.

Lazzaro said he expects the appeals court to make a ruling on the legality of the closures in the coming weeks.

Some storefronts remain empty, others taken over by new business

While the case plays out in court, property owners have options.

"After a location is padlocked, there's multiple options for the landlord and for the tenant," said Lt. Franchesca Rosa, with the city sheriff's office. "The landlord can either apply for the location to be brought back under their possession, or the tenant can also apply to say they are no longer going to operate illegally."

The empty storefronts along bustling city streets have turned into a blight in some neighborhoods.

"It does bring the neighborhood down now because it looks so abandoned," Bedford-Stuyvesant resident Maurice Hollis said.

But small business owners, like Antonella Padulo, are bringing positive transformation to the empty spaces.

Padulo, her husband and a friend opened Salsa Pizzeria on Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens back in March after the corner store was raided last year. Illegal pot sellers were busted, and the business was shutdown.

"People are very happy to see what's in here now," Padulo said. "We get a lot of customers, especially at the beginning that were very surprised and very happy to see, you know, a small business here."

Meanwhile, according to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, there are currently 216 legal cannabis dispensaries in New York City that operators say generate tax revenue, create jobs and provide safe and quality-controlled cannabis.

"We're putting food on the table. We're reinvesting back into our communities," said Jayson Tantalo, vice president of operations for the New York Cannabis Retail Association. "We're providing safe and regulated cannabis to our constituents and friends and family."