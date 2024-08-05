NYC Open Streets are supposed to be safe, but pedestrians say mopeds and e-bikes are still a danger

NEW YORK -- New York City's Open Streets program is supposed to make areas more walkable, and car-free, but some say people riding mopeds and e-bikes are zipping through and creating danger.

On 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, families have 26 blocks of Open Streets to enjoy. But right next to a sign that says "NO MOPEDS," there were many.

"Look at this! They don't respect!" said Maria Del Carmen Cruz.

In Park Slope, Brooklyn, motorized two-wheelers are restricted on Fifth Avenue. However, we witnessed and accident involving an e-bike and a child.

"They should be closed off!" said Lisa Kalikow, whose child was injured. "I just hope that they do something."

Families had close calls with mopeds & e-bikes

In May, families recounted close calls with mopeds and e-bikes during a packed town hall meeting.

"We have seen my constituents hit by mopeds," said New York City Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who represents people in Elmhurst, Woodside and Jackson Heights.

Krishnan said the New York City Department of Transportation has been working with NYPD to up enforcement. In addition to putting up signs, DOT has installed planters and passed out fliers over the last two years.

But since 2017, there's been a increase in the number of motorized two-wheelers in the city. DOT data shows injuries to riders have quadrupled, including more than 6,000 last year.

NYC needs to "keep up with the times," council member says

Krishnan doesn't believe enforcement alone will work and wants the city to change the design of the streets to keep riders and pedestrians safe.

"DOT has to do far more to keep up with the times," Krishnan said.

He wondered why DOT placed a bike lane that mopeds use in the middle of the pedestrian space, for example.

"I think it needs to be moved to the side, protected, because we need to separate our uses!" the council member said.

DOT has not answered our questions about potential design changes.

They said, in general, the Open Streets program makes everyone safer and pointed out a steep decline in crashes involving pedestrians in Jackson Heights since cars were restricted.

DOT commissioner responds to pedestrians' concerns

In anticipation of more summer street closures, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez agreed to speak with reporters.

We asked, "What is DOT doing to keep mopeds away from pedestrian spaces?" But before Rodríguez could answer, a DOT staffer said, "Hi, I just want to say that this media availability is solely for Summer Streets."

Our question was about all streets where traffic is restricted, including Open Streets. Despite his staffer's objection, the commissioner answered our question.

"This year is about educating everyone," Rodríguez said. "But also we're working with NYPD to be sure that everyone plays by the rules."

So far in 2024, the NYPD says it confiscated more than 17,000 two-wheelers and ATVs.