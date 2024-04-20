New York City kicks off 2024 Open Streets season. Find street closures near you.

NEW YORK -- New York City's Open Streets program is back for the 2024 season, which means regular street closures across the five boroughs.

The season kicked off Saturday with Car-Free Earth Day, an annual event that shuts down dozens of city streets to make room for pedestrians, cyclists, activities and more.

When do NYC streets close for Open Streets?

The hours for Open Streets closures vary by location. A full list can be found on the city Department of Transportation's website.

Some participating locations do offer limited vehicle access for parking, pick-ups and drop-offs, deliveries and loading.

The program also works with some schools to close off streets for drop-off and pick-up, as well as recess and outdoor learning.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez says over 130 locations will participate in Open Streets this spring, including more than two dozens locations that are new to the program. More participants are expected to be announced this summer.

The agency has invested $30 million in expanded resources to support public spaces, such as Open Streets, in underserved communities, the DOT says.

What is NYC's Open Streets program?

The Open Streets program launched in April 2020 in an effort to give New Yorkers more safe, open spaces to spend time outdoors at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city blocks streets off to traffic throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island to allow the public to take advantage of the space, and the DOT works with various partners to offer activities and special programming.

Due to its popularity and success, the program was extended and eventually made permanent. In recent years, the program has returned during the winter holiday season, shutting down traffic on Fifth Avenue to give pedestrians more room to take in the sights.