NYC's car-free Summer Streets are coming back for 2024 with longer hours. Find one near you.

NEW YORK -- New York City's Summer Streets program is coming back for 2024, with even longer hours.

The Summer Streets program shuts down streets to cars across the five boroughs on certain Saturdays.

This year, the streets will be closed for two more hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., encouraging people to enjoy the extra outdoor space for things like walking, running and cycling, as well as performances and other activities.

Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Transportation announced the program's return Tuesday, calling it the "Summer of Possibility."

"Whether you want to find a new job, enjoy a summer concert, enjoy our largest-ever summer streets program, or take part in so much more our city has to offer, our administration is working every day to ensure our city is working to give you the summer you want and deserve. This city is full of possibilities!" Adams said in a press release.

Full schedule to find NYC Summer Streets near you

NYC Summer Streets kicks off the 2024 season on Saturday, July 27 in Queens and Staten Island. The program comes to Manhattan on August 3, 10 and 17, and to Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 24.

Brooklyn, August 24: Summer Streets will run along Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue. City officials say this will connect Prospect Heights and Brownsville along the route of the West Indian American Day Parade

The Bronx, August 24: Summer Streets will run along Grand Concourse from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway. Officials say this will "open a major car-free corridor" to people from the west to north Bronx.

Manhattan (3 locations), August 3, 10 & 17: Summer Streets will run from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 109th Street; on Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard; and along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th Street to 125th Street.

Queens, July 27: Summer Streets will run along Vernon Boulevard, from 44th Drive to 30th Drive. This includes the entire Queens waterfront in Long Island City and Astoria.

Staten Island, July 27: Summer Streets will run along Broadway from Richmond Terrace to Clove Road. This new location runs through West Brighton, connecting Clove Lakes Park to Corporal Thompson Park.

The city is currently accepting applications for programming partners, and put out a call for artwork to be installed at the events.