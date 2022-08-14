Watch CBS News
NYC officials to hold town hall in Bronx on Monday to go over monkeypox vaccination sites, testing, and more

NEW YORK -- As the city continues to fight the monkeypox outbreak, officials are holding a town hall in the Bronx on Monday to go over vaccination sites, testing, and preventative measures.

There are now more than 2,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox across New York City, with the majority of them in Manhattan.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted that more than 6,000 vaccination appointments were posted Sunday, and they were gone in an hour.

He said there needs to be more supply as soon as possible. 

August 14, 2022

