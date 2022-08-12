Watch CBS News
Health

Monkeypox vaccine access expanding in New York City and New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York City, New Jersey expanding monkeypox vaccine access
New York City, New Jersey expanding monkeypox vaccine access 00:25

NEW YORK -- New York City and New Jersey are expanding ways to get a monkeypox vaccine. 

More than 9,000 new appointments in the city are expected to go online at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Click here for information on getting a vaccine in New York City. 

New Jersey is opening more vaccine sites at these locations: 

Hudson County:

  • North Hudson Community Action Corp: Hudson County Community College (HCCC), 4800 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, NJ 07087 and HCCC, 70 Sip St., Jersey City, NJ 07306 
  • Appointment only via: https://nhcac.org/northhudsonmonkeypox/

Middlesex County:

  • Eric B. Chandler Health Center, 277 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 0890
  • Appointment only via: 732-235-6733

Morris County:

  • Zufall Health Center, 18 West Blackwell St., Dover, NJ 07801
  • Appointment only via:  973-891-3419 

Passaic County:

  • Passaic County Health Department, 930 Riverview Drive, Rear, Suite 250, Totowa, NJ 07512
  • Appointment only via:  973-881-4396 
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 5:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.