Monkeypox vaccine access expanding in New York City and New Jersey

NEW YORK -- New York City and New Jersey are expanding ways to get a monkeypox vaccine.

More than 9,000 new appointments in the city are expected to go online at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Click here for information on getting a vaccine in New York City.

New Jersey is opening more vaccine sites at these locations:

Hudson County:

North Hudson Community Action Corp: Hudson County Community College (HCCC), 4800 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, NJ 07087 and HCCC, 70 Sip St., Jersey City, NJ 07306

Appointment only via: https://nhcac.org/northhudsonmonkeypox/

Middlesex County:

Eric B. Chandler Health Center, 277 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 0890

Appointment only via: 732-235-6733

Morris County:

Zufall Health Center, 18 West Blackwell St., Dover, NJ 07801

Appointment only via: 973-891-3419

Passaic County:

Passaic County Health Department, 930 Riverview Drive, Rear, Suite 250, Totowa, NJ 07512

Appointment only via: 973-881-4396