Monkeypox vaccine access expanding in New York City and New Jersey
NEW YORK -- New York City and New Jersey are expanding ways to get a monkeypox vaccine.
More than 9,000 new appointments in the city are expected to go online at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Click here for information on getting a vaccine in New York City.
New Jersey is opening more vaccine sites at these locations:
Hudson County:
- North Hudson Community Action Corp: Hudson County Community College (HCCC), 4800 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, NJ 07087 and HCCC, 70 Sip St., Jersey City, NJ 07306
- Appointment only via: https://nhcac.org/northhudsonmonkeypox/
Middlesex County:
- Eric B. Chandler Health Center, 277 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 0890
- Appointment only via: 732-235-6733
Morris County:
- Zufall Health Center, 18 West Blackwell St., Dover, NJ 07801
- Appointment only via: 973-891-3419
Passaic County:
- Passaic County Health Department, 930 Riverview Drive, Rear, Suite 250, Totowa, NJ 07512
- Appointment only via: 973-881-4396
