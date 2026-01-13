NYC nurses strike enters Day 2 as largest nurses strike in city's history continues

The New York City nurses strike has entered its second day.

Nurses say healthcare benefits and workplace safety are their main reasons for striking, and are refusing to go back to work until their demands are met.

Nearly 15 thousand nurses from five major privately-run hospitals walked off the job Monday, marking the start of the largest nurses strike in the city's history. The New York State Nurses Association, or NYSNA, accused the hospital systems of refusing to compromise on issues like pay raises, safe staffing levels, full health care coverage, pensions, and workplace protections against violence.

The impacted hospitals are Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian in Manhattan, and Montefiore Einstein in the Bronx.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Attorney General Letitia James were among several public officials who joined picketers outside New York-Presbyterian in Washington Heights, urging both sides to meet at the bargaining table.

"In every one of our city's darkest periods, nurses showed up to work. Their value is not negotiable and there worth is not up for debate," Mamdani said. "They show up and all they are asking for in return is dignity, respect and the fair pay and treatment that they deserve. They should settle for nothing less."

In preparation for the strike, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and urged both sides to continue negotiating, and temporary travel nurses have been flown in from all over the country.

Hospitals said a number of nurses also decided to cross the picket line. Mount Sinai says nearly 20% of nurses reported for work.

Although all hospital have emergency contingency plans in place to continue patient care for however long the work disruption lasts, some families expressed concern.

"They are playing with the life of our son. My son. There's a bunch of kids inside this hospital and they need those nurses," said Ana Valoy, whose son is a patient at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

"They definitely need the nurses. They need to wrap this up quick," said Charlie Bravo, whose sister is a patient at Mount Sinai - West.

Hospitals respond

Mount Sinai accused the NYSNA of making "extreme economic demands."

"Unfortunately, NYSNA decided to move forward with its strike while refusing to move on from its extreme economic demands, which we cannot agree to, but we are ready with 1,400 qualified and specialized nurses -- and prepared to continue to provide safe patient care for as long as this strike lasts," A Mount Sinai spokesperson said.

NewYork-Presbyterian said they've proposed significant wage increases that keeps nurses among the highest paid in the city.

"While NYSNA has told nurses to walk away from the bedside, we remain focused on our patients and their care. This strike is designed to create disruption, but we have taken the necessary steps so our patients continue to receive the care they trust us to provide," NewYork-Presbyterian said in a statement. "We're ready to keep negotiating a fair and reasonable contract that reflects our respect for our nurses and the critical role they play, and also recognizes the challenging realities of today's healthcare environment...We have proposed significant wage increases that keep our nurses among the highest paid in the city, enhancements to their outstanding employer-funded benefits and new measures that reflect our shared commitment to safe staffing and workplace safety. However, good faith bargaining requires compromise from both sides."

Montefiore said the union leaders are making reckless demands, including nearly 40% wage increases.

"NYSNA's leaders continue to double down on their $3.6 billion in reckless demands, including nearly 40% wage increases, and their troubling proposals like demanding that a nurse not be terminated if found to be compromised by drugs or alcohol while on the job. We remain resolute in our commitment to providing safe and seamless care, regardless of how long the strike may last," Montefiore Senior Vice President Joe Solmonese said.

Some hospitals in the area were able to reach a deal with NYSNA, including all of Northwell Health facilities in Nassau County, while others previously pulled back their strike notices.