NYC area expecting rain for the evening rush. Here's when and where.

New York City and the surrounding area could see rain showers or storms Thursday afternoon into the evening commute.

It's our first significant chance of rain in some time, and might impact getting around.

Tri-State rain timeline

While we're tracking the possibility of showers or a storm later today, just about all of the daytime hours will be dry.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs right around 80 degrees. It'll be breezy as well, with gusts 20-30 mph possible. Overall, a decent one.

After about 6 p.m., a broken line of showers and storms will approach our western suburbs and progress east. They'll be weaking as they do, so not expecting much in the way of widespread impacts.

The city may get wet sometime after 8 p.m., or so. If you'll be out this evening, just grab the umbrella in case.

Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Weather this weekend

Other than an early leftover shower to the east, Friday shapes up very nicely. Clouds will decrease through the morning, and skies turn mostly sunny. It'll be warm and humid, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

The weekend starts off summery on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will be up. A round of showers and storms is likely in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Some could be on the strong side, and if it looks impactful enough, we may issue a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned.

Sunday will be cooler and less humid behind the front, with highs back into the mid 70s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.