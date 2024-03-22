NYC, N.J. prepare for soaking rain Saturday

NEW YORK - We're in for another soaking.

The First Alert Weather Team has declared a Red Alert for Saturday, with rain expected all day, and occasional heavy bouts that could cause flooding.

New York City is gearing up ahead of the storm. The MTA said resources will be in place to keep the subway system on track.

"It will be a lot of rain, but over a long period of time. It wont be strong downpours -- enough to overwhelm our infrastructure or subway system," Demetrius Crichlow of New York City Transit said. "So we anticipate having smooth sailing the entire time. You should be able to rely on us. But just in case, we'll have people in place at various locations throughout the system to make sure any issues, we're able to respond to. We'll have folks out there with pumps. We're going out today to even do prep work to make sure those pumps are functioning as they should."

Timing out the storm

The rain will be an all-day event, but the worst is expected to hit in the afternoon and early evening.

3 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday - Moderate to heavy rain spreads across the region

2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday - Brunt of the storm, with some flood risk due to intense rain soaking rivers and saturated ground

8 p.m. Saturday - Sunday - Storm clears, but it will be windy, with gusts over 30 mph, and some over 40 mph likely

There's a 10-20% risk of flash flooding throughout the event. We'll be keeping a close watch on the Passaic, Saddle, and Hackensack rivers. A flood watch is in effect for most of New Jersey, all of New York City, and Rockland and Westchester Counties.

You can always get the latest alerts and forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.