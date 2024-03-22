First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, wind and flood risks Saturday

First Alert Weather: Red Alert this Saturday for strong rain and winds

Alerts & advisories

Red Alert Saturday for the threat of 1-3+" of rain, inland/river flooding and gusty winds. Advisories: Flood Watch for the entire area on Saturday.

Forecast

Today: Cold again this morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sun mixing with clouds and still chilly this afternoon, but not as windy as yesterday. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Light snow/mix N&W with rain developing overnight.

Tomorrow: Rain, which could be heavy at times, especially into the afternoon. Some flooding likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Tomorrow night: Evening rain, then gusty winds the remainder of the night.

Looking ahead

Sunday: The better half of the weekend: brighter and blustery with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the low 50s.