2 cases of measles confirmed in NYC, Department of Health says. Here's what to know.

The New York City Department of Health has confirmed two adult cases of measles.

The DOH says it is investigating measles exposures on the Lower East Side and SoHo.

The agency said it is working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed.

The DOH said decreases in vaccination are leading to a global increase in measles cases, but the risk to the general public in New York City is low due to high vaccination rates among New Yorkers.

As of Sept. 12, there have been at least 13 cases of measles in New York City this year, according to the DOH.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious, and up to 90% of people who are exposed to a person with measles will get it if they are unvaccinated or otherwise not immune, according to the DOH. It spreads through the air after a sneeze or cough, and the virus can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has been in the room.

Measles symptoms typically start 7-14 days after a person is exposed, although sometimes they can develop up to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Red spots typically appear on the hairline and face and then spread down over the entire body.

The MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent getting measles. It's free for most children, and people interested in receiving the vaccine can call 311 or click here.