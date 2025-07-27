NYC mayoral candidates Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo engage in war of words over each other's past

Things heating up in NYC mayor's race between Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo

In the race for New York City mayor, things seem to be heating up between incumbent Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The independent candidates took aim at each other Sunday about their pasts.

Adams and Cuomo go on the offensive

Parades were the backdrop as Adams and Cuomo engaged in a war of words.

At the Bronx Dominican Parade, the mayor called out Cuomo for stepping down as governor in 2021, when he was investigated for sexual harassment allegations.

Adams drew from his experience with now-dismissed federal corruption charges.

"I hung in there. I made a commitment to the city, that I was gonna serve as their mayor. He did not. He abandoned the state, and he stepped down from his role and his responsibility," Adams said.

Cuomo, who was grand marshal at this year's Colombian Parade in Queens, fired back.

"During his personal strife, he went and made a deal with President Trump to save himself at the cost of New Yorkers, and he put himself over the interest of New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

Adams referenced the Department of Justice's lawsuit last week against the city over its sanctuary policies, saying, "You don't make deals with someone you eventually get sued by."

Cuomo said Adams put himself over New Yorkers by meeting with Trump before his corruption case was dropped.

"He turned his back on New Yorkers," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers will never forget that."

Latest poll sees both trailing Zohran Mamdani

Adams and Cuomo are trying to beat Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani in November. According to a Wick Insights Poll from last week, Mamdani, an assemblyman from Queens, has a double-digit lead over Cuomo -- 39% to 21%. Republican Curtis Sliwa comes next with 18%, followed by Adams with 9% and 13% undecided.

Wick, in partnership with the "Next Up with Mark Halperin" podcast, surveyed 500 likely voters in New York City from July 18-20. The results show Mamdani holding an early lead in a crowded field, potentially driven by perceptions that he best represents working families, challenges the status quo, and is most likely to put New York first.

The poll also found Mamdani's advantage shrinks in a direct matchup with Cuomo to a near statistical tie. In a potential Mamdani-Adams matchup, the poll found Mamdani would lead by 10%.