NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa doubles down, says "under no circumstance" will he exit race

With the New York City mayor's race now in the homestretch, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa is facing mounting pressure to drop out to pave the way for a showdown between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner for months.

However, Sliwa continues to insist he remains in it to win it, saying Tuesday, "Let's be very clear: I am not dropping out, under no circumstance."

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during an anti-migrant rally and protest outside of Gracie Mansion on Aug. 27, 2023, in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The founder of the Guardian Angels added, "I've already been offered money to drop out. I said no. Fourteen days left, and I am going to put every hour of the day into it that is humanly possible."

The candidates will engage in their second debate on Wednesday night.

What the latest polling says

The push to get Sliwa to drop out follows a poll released by AARP that has Mamdani leading with 43% of the vote in a three-man race, 14 points ahead of Cuomo, which would set up the Queens assemblyman for a decisive victory come Nov. 4.

A poll released on Oct. 20, 2025 showed a tight race for New York City mayor between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo if Curtis Sliwa exited the race. CBS News New York

However, that same poll says in a two-man race, Cuomo, a moderate Democrat running as an independent, pulls within the 4-point margin of error against Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, setting up a more realistic battle between the two.

Sliwa, though, added Tuesday he plans to cast his vote for himself on the first day of early voting, putting a theoretical nail in the coffin for the chances of him dropping out.

Cuomo responds

On Tuesday morning on WABC radio, the station that Sliwa has had a talk show on for years, Cuomo responded to the idea of the Republican candidate dropping out and joining forces with his campaign.

"I don't have anything against him. I want support from everyone I can get support from," Cuomo said.

Over the weekend, the former governor called Sliwa a spoiler candidate.

"If Sliwa wants to run, run. He's not a viable candidate, and I believe people are not going to vote for him at the end of the day because a vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani," Cuomo said.

"I continue to be confident no matter who's on the ballot"

Mamdani, for his part, has used the Sliwa controversy to attack Cuomo.

"Andrew Cuomo is spending more time pleading with another candidate to drop out than making his case to New Yorkers on why he should be the next mayor," Mamdani said.

The Queens assemblyman remains indifferent about the possibility of a two-man race, saying he believes the right to occupy Gracie Mansion is his to lose.

"I continue to be confident no matter who's on the ballot. No matter who's there on Nov. 4, we're going to win this race. We're going to deliver the city New Yorkers deserve," Mamdani said.