NYC Mayor Eric Adams faces Thursday deadline to enter Democratic primary, but will he?

Will Mayor Eric Adams run as a Democrat in the 2025 NYC mayoral race?

The deadline to enter the Democratic primary for New York City's 2025 mayoral race is Thursday, and one of the biggest questions is whether Mayor Eric Adams will be entering.

Adams is keeping his political cards close to the vest as he waits for a judge to decide whether to dismiss his corruption case and weighs whether to run as a Democrat, an Independent or a Republican.

"The political clock is ticking. You have until Thursday to file petitions into the Democratic mayoral primary. Will you be filing petitions?" CBS News New York political reporter Marcia Kramer asked.

"As the process moves forward, you'll see our announcement," Adams said.

NYC mayoral candidates focusing on public safety

As the race for mayor shifts into high gear, several of the candidates are putting the spotlight on public safety.

Former Comptroller Scott Stringer and Democratic Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani spoke with reporters Tuesday, while former Gov. Andrew Cuomo avoided reporters by posting on social media.

Mamdani, currently running second in opinion polls, unveiled a public safety plan that hires no new police officers, establishes a civilian department of public safety to handle mental health, gun violence and hate crimes, and calls for taxing the rich to pay for it.

Scott Stringer's plan calls for hiring more police officers, giving officers a four-day work week, and providing on-site care for officers.

Cuomo took to social media to highlight his call for more police officers.

"This city is in crisis. You feel it when you walk down the street. You feel the anxiety. You feel the fear," he said.

Adams slams mayoral candidates' plans

Adams dismissed Mamdani's ideas, especially the part about taxing the rich.

"For him to say that he wants a billion dollar tax on New Yorkers, you know, that hurts the economy," he said.

But he reserved most of his political venom for Cuomo, the current leader in the polls and Adams' biggest concern should he seek reelection.

He made fun of Cuomo's Rose Garden strategy and penchant for PowerPoint presentations.

"Hey folks, listen. Mayor is not being governor. You can't just hide out in the mansion," Adams said. "Ask him when was the last time he was on the subway alone. Ask him when did he walk up to a person with no shoes on, no shirt on, in the dead of winter, yelling and screaming, about to push someone on the tracks, and say, how did he– tell me, tell me, how does, how would he manage that?"

The mayor listed a number of what he called Cuomo's management failures.

Cuomo's team responded with a list of what they call the mayor's management failures. A spokesman said, "Desperate men – particularly one acting as an agent of Trump – say desperate things."