Eric Adams picks up NYC police union endorsements in mayor's race, while the biggest one is still deciding

New York City Mayor Eric Adams picked up endorsements from several police unions as he seeks a second term in Gracie Mansion.

The mayor's first round of major labor endorsements in his reelection campaign came at a news conference Thursday afternoon, including the Detectives' Endowment Association and Sergeants Benevolent Association.

The largest NYPD union, the Police Benevolent Association, was not at the event. Sources told CBS News New York the PBA wants to go through its own endorsement process and has not yet made a decision on who it will support in the mayor's race.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams visits "Mornings With Maria" with host Cheryl Casone at the Fox Business Network Studios on July 08, 2025 in New York City. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Officials from the following unions also attended the event, according to the Adams campaign: Lieutenants Benevolent Association, Captains Endowment Association, NY Detective Investigators Association, Correction Officers Benevolent Association, NYC Correction Captains Association, Sanitation Officers Association, Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association Local 831, United Probation Officers Association, Assistant Deputy Wardens/Deputy Wardens Association, CWA Local 1182 (Traffic Enforcement), police and law enforcement unions from across New York state.

The United Federation of Teachers endorsed Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor, last week.

Former interim NYPD commissioner sues Adams & police officials

Adams' law enforcement endorsements come after former interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing the mayor and top brass of running the department as a criminal organization.

The lawsuit was filed under the RICO Act.

Donlon claims in the lawsuit that he was commissioner in name only and removed from the role when he tried to report corruption and misconduct. He accused the mayor of giving real authority to NYPD members who were loyal to him, alleging the group operated without oversight, enabling sexual predators and burying misconduct investigations.

In this image provided by the New York City Police Department, Tom Donlon, center left, is sworn in as interim NYPD Police Commissioner by Chief of Personnel John Benoit, right, as First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella watches, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in New York. New York City Police Department via AP

Donlon also claimed that when he tried to blow the whistle, the NYPD retaliated by falsely arresting his wife over a car insurance issue and leaking the arrest to reporters.

"Her license came up suspended, that's why she was arrested. I don't even believe the patrol officer at that time knew that it was his wife," said Tarik Sheppard, former NYPD deputy commissioner of public information. "So, these kind of ideas are disappointing for a man that was appointed as police commissioner."

Adams, who is running as an independent, said the lawsuit's claims are untrue and questioned the timing of it coming in the middle of his campaign.

"The lawyers will figure this out, but it's just a baseless lawsuit that we're just going to employ, and just going through employees would do that from time to time, and let the courts figure it out. I have to keep running the city," Adams said Wednesday.

Poll shows NYC mayor's race is tightening

Mamdani spent Wednesday in Washington, D.C. where he met with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders and other liberal members of Congress.

A new poll shows Mamdani, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa locked in a statistical tie.

The HarrisX poll has Mamdani at 26%, Cuomo at 23%, Sliwa at 22% and Adams at 13%. With a 4.1 margin of error in a poll of almost 600, any of the top three contenders could win.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) speaks with NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani as he leaves the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Zohran met privately with Sanders after attending a breakfast event hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) He is expected to meet House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has yet to endorse later this week. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In head-to-head matchups, the poll shows:

Cuomo 50% vs Mamdani 35%

Mamdani 43% vs. Adams 36%

"These numbers show a volatile race still taking shape," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. "While the progressive base is fueling Mamdani's rise, Cuomo's broad name recognition and moderate appeal make him a formidable general election challenger."

