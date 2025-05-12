NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces new Staten Island mixed-income housing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan Monday to build new mixed-income housing on Staten Island's North Shore.

Adams said the new project will start construction in 2027 and is a part of his North Shore Action plan. The new development will bring around 500 new units to the area, with around 25% being affordable.

"You are not the forgotten borough. You are so much a part of the five borough mission that we are on. We've known for far too long you were ignored," Adams said.

The new Stapleton Waterfront will feature more than 2,100 homes along with a school, retail spaces, and 12 acres of open space.

The new development will be on the corner of Front Street and Canal Street. GF55 Architects

It will be the largest mass timber residential development in New York City. Mass timber is a sustainable building material that helps speed up construction and reduce carbon emissions.

Staten Island development

Adams' North Shore Action plan promises to bring housing, green space, and jobs to Staten Island.

"In 2023, when we unveiled our Staten Island North Shore action plan that invests $400 million to build 2,400 homes, transform over 20 acres of public space, and create thousands of good-paying jobs," Adams said.

The four-year roadmap promises to bring 7,500 family jobs, $400 million in city investment, and $3.8 billion to the economy in 30 years, alongside the homes and public space.

The plan has so far introduced the Mary Cali Dalton Rec Center, which is expected to be completed in 2027, the Tompkinsville Esplanade to be completed in 2028, and the Lighthouse Point Housing Project, which has already been completed.