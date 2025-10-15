NYC Mayor Eric Adams offered "several opportunities" for after he leaves office, spokesperson says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has received several job offers for after his term ends in January, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson says Adams will serve out the remainder of his term.

"Mayor Eric Adams has been offered several opportunities and after January he plans to begin a new chapter in his career. For now, his focus remains on serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers he took an oath to represent and protect," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Adams "will continue to fight to keep socialism out of New York City and prevent it from becoming like the failing socialist-run cities seen in parts of Europe," an apparent shot at Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat nominee and frontrunner in the mayoral race.

"While he is not making any endorsements today, he is keeping his options open for the future. Mayor Adams is proud of what his administration has achieved and remains confident that New York City's best days are still ahead," the spokesperson added.

Just yesterday, sources told CBS News New York Adams is considering endorsing Andrew Cuomo, despite his frequent criticisms of the former governor.

Adams made it abundantly clear Tuesday he will not be endorsing Mamdani.

"I believe Zohran will take us backwards," Adams said.

Cuomo said he hasn't spoken to Adams about an endorsement, but that he'd welcome it.

"Obviously, you want as much support as you can gather," Cuomo said.

Republican Curtis Sliwa slammed any possible Adams endorsement of Cuomo.

"Both were corrupt. I could easily seem them endorsing one another, saying nice things about one another," Sliwa said.