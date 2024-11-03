A sun-filled, seasonable day for the 2024 NYC Marathon. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday forecast

After a chilly morning today, we'll get another sun-filled and seasonable day to close out the weekend.

Expect plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs in the mid to upper 50s -- a beautiful day for the TCS New York City Marathon!

CBS News New York

Tonight will be mostly clear with temps falling into the 30s for the suburbs and 40s in NYC.

Monday forecast

A warming trend starts tomorrow when highs get back into the 60s. We'll have more clouds around the Tri-State Area, but still no rain chances unfortunately.

Looking ahead

It get even warmer by Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s. Inland, even the low 80s will be possible by Wednesday.

Record warmth is possible again. The daily record for Central Park on Wednesday is 75 degrees set in 2022. Our current forecast high remains 76.

Drought update

We really could use some rain. Unfortunately, it looks like another situation where a cold front Wednesday into Thursday "washes out" as it approaches. While we have a chance of some showers midweek, this means chances are low at 10% to 20% at best.

Overall, it'll be another dry week, but temps will fall back into the 60s to close it out. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

