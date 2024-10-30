2024 NYC Marathon ceremonial blue line painted in Central Park

Update on 2024 NYC Marathon security and other preparations

Update on 2024 NYC Marathon security and other preparations

NEW YORK -- The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon is just days away, when runners from around the world descend on the five boroughs.

Organizers and city officials painted the ceremonial blue line Wednesday morning at the finish line in Central Park.

"The city marathon is one of the best days of the year, there isn't really anything like it," said Interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlon. "On behalf of the entire New York City Police Department, have a great race, and congratulations on being part of the greatest marathon in the world."

Donlon briefly discussed security measures, saying the preparations have been underway for "weeks and weeks and weeks" in coordination with other agencies.

Preparing the 2024 NYC Marathon route

The marathon steps off at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 from the starting line in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island. Runners will travel across the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge into Brooklyn, then up to Queens, over into Manhattan, up into the Bronx and back down to finish at 67th Street and West Drive.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with several streets across all five boroughs.

"While 50,000 participants have been training to prepare their bodies for Sunday's big race, the DOT has been preparing the course to make sure it is also in top shape," Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

The DOT has been conducting road and sidewalk inspections along the route for the past three months, as well as last-minute pothole repairs, the commissioner said.

He also said the Staten Island Ferry will run every 15 minutes on race morning to transport runners to the starting line.