Man set on fire on NYC subway reunited with his family after 1st surgery

A homeless man who police say was set on fire while sleeping on a New York City subway car has been reunited with his family.

The man's son shared a photo of them at the hospital Sunday, saying the family had been looking for him for weeks and just learned about his whereabouts.

His family said he already underwent one surgery and will need another because of the severity of his burns.

A homeless man who police say was set on fire while sleeping on a New York City subway car has been reunited with his family. Jay Armani

The attack happened shortly after 3 a.m. last Monday on a northbound 3 train in midtown Manhattan. Police said the victim was asleep on the train when it pulled into 34th Street Penn Station, where the suspect briefly stepped onto the train and set his pants on fire.

The victim remained on the train until it pulled into 42nd Street-Times Square, and an MTA worker flagged down first responders.

Police arrested 18-year-old Hiram Carrero, of Manhattan, days later on charges of attempted murder, arson, assault and criminal mischief in the attack.

"As alleged, Hiram Carrero committed a horrific arson, starting a fire inside of a New York City subway car where a victim was sleeping," U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement after Carrero's arrest. "As a result of that arson, the victim has suffered severe injuries. The New York City subway is the heart of our City, with millions of people who live and work here relying on it every day. New Yorkers have the right to be safe and feel safe when they ride the subway, and our Office is committed to that result."