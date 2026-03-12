Tourist sues NYC's Los Tacos No. 1 taqueria over spicy salsa, claims it burned his tongue

That's salsa, folks.

A judge has rejected a lawsuit a German tourist filed against Los Tacos No. 1 taqueria over its spicy salsa.

Faycal Manz filed the suit, saying he went to the Times Square shop back in 2024 and bought three tacos and a Diet Coke.

The tacos in question. United States District Cout/Southern District of New York

"As I had no idea about the components of the sauce, no experience before and no warning information was mentioned on the sauce cup, I put a lot of sauces in the taco. Unfortunately it was the very very hot spicy sauce. My mouth and tongue was burning immediately. Unfortunately this made me a lot of health problems (Diarrhea, nausea, mouth / tongue blisters) as reaction of the very very hot spicy sauce which has not been warned or labeled. For someone like me who eats practically nothing spicy in Germany (German food is not spicy), it was a very big shock physically and mentally," Manz said in an email to the restaurant, according to court documents.

Manz claimed in court documents his smart watch recorded his heart rate jumping from 80 beats per minute to 95 per minute after eating the tacos with hot and spicy salsa. He then took a picture which he said showed his burned tongue.

Faycal Maz shows his tongue which he says was burned by eating spicy salsa at Los Tacos No. 1 in New York City. United States District Cout/Southern District of New York

Manz claimed the restaurant "failed to provide adequate warnings about the spiciness of the sauces." He asked the restaurant to compensate him for medical expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress and lost enjoyment of his New York City trip.

Judge Dale Ho denied Manz's request for what's called a default judgment as moot, and terminated the case.