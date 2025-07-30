1 dead, nearly 2 dozen sickened in Legionnaires' disease cluster in Harlem, health officials say

At least 5 diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in Central Harlem, health officials say

One death and nearly two dozen illnesses in Central Harlem have been linked to a Legionnaires' disease cluster, health officials say.

According to the New York City Health Department, 22 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease since Friday and one person has died.

The disease has been detected in the following ZIP codes: 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039.

Anyone who lives or works in the impacted area and is experiencing flu-like symptoms is urged to contact a health care provider immediately.

Health officials say a cooling tower in the area is likely the source of the cluster, and all operable cooling towers in the impacted area have been sampled. The health department has directed building owners with positive screening results to initiate remediation within 24 hours.

The health department stresses that it is safe for residents in the impacted area to drink water, bathe, shower, cook and use air conditioners.

How is Legionnaires' disease spread?

Legionnaires' disease is caused by Legionella bacteria, which grows in warm water. You can catch it by breathing in water vapor that contains the bacteria.

The disease is not contagious.

Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia with symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, cough and difficulty breathing.

When caught early, it can be treated with antibiotics, but those at higher risk include anyone over age 50, cigarette smokers, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic lung disease.

More information can be found at nyc.gov/health/legionnaires.