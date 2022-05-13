Watch CBS News
NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program gives kindergarteners a head start with college savings

NYC launches kindergarten college savings program
NEW YORK -- New York City kindergarten students are getting help and a head start with their college savings.

Mayor Eric Adams kicked off the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program at Baychester Academy in the Bronx on Friday.

The program is putting $100 into a college savings account for every kindergarten student.

Parents were allowed to activate accounts Friday.

The mayor says every year going forward, kindergarten students enrolled in a New York City public school will receive a scholarship account.

