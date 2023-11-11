Police respond to reported threats at 2 Jewish sites in New York City

NYPD responds to threats at 2 Jewish sites

NEW YORK -- Police responded to threats at two Jewish sites in New York City on Saturday.

Investigators say a grenade was found in a pond near Holocaust Memorial Park in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, but the bomb squad deemed it inert.

The second scare happened at the Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue on the East Side.

Police say a text message was received via 911 around 11 a.m. reporting two bags were going to explode.

Officers were sent to the synagogue but did not find anything.