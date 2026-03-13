NYC's Jewish, Muslim communities call for peace at joint Iftar-Shabbat event

Jews and Muslims came together at Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side in a shared call for peace Friday night.

As the sun set, two traditions met at the same table. Muslims marked Iftar — the breaking of the fast during Ramadan — and Jews welcomed Shabbat, the start of the Friday night Sabbath.

Jews and Muslims sat side by side in a symbol, organizers say, of what's possible when people choose dialogue over division.

"I really love this community, the people. Especially during those hard times, we have to come together and support each other," attendee Zeynep Gencoglu said.

"There's so many things that we share that are the same. And those that are different are so interesting to learn," attendee Elizabeth Walsh said.

"I believe that there's a lot of things going on right now in the world that we should be more doing stuff like this and talking with each other," attendee Goklb Ozer said.

This interfaith dinner has been held at Temple Emanu-El every year for the past decade, but this year's gathering comes at a moment of heightened concern.

"The fact that we are breaking bread together, Jews and Muslims, sends a message of unity to the wider world in a very divided time," Temple Emanu-El Senior Rabbi Joshua Davidson said.

After Thursday morning's attack at a synagogue outside Detroit, Jewish communities across the country are on edge.

At Temple Emanu-El, the hope is that conversation can cure hate.

"If we don't come together as people and treat one another with respect, we don't have to love one another, but we have to come to some kind of unity," Walsh said.

They are praying that shared traditions will build bridges.