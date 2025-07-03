NYC officials lead "ICE Watch and Accompaniment" effort at federal immigration court. Here's what it means.

New York City officials and advocates went to federal immigration court Thursday to protect people they say are getting "unlawfully kidnapped" by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

It's an effort they call "ICE Watch and Accompaniment."

Father begs federal authorities to release daughter

Marco Chipantiza stood outside immigration court, where he believes his 20-year-old daughter, Joselyn, has been held since she was detained at a routine hearing on June 24.

"What I'm asking is that the authorities listen to me as a human being, as a desperate father who doesn't know what to do," he said in Spanish.

Chipantiza said the little he's heard from his daughter has been about terrible conditions.

"Sleeping on the floor, not being fed, with the same pants and shirt that she was kidnapped out of her court hearing last Tuesday," he said in Spanish.

Advocates translating for the family say Joselyn is a student in Brooklyn who came to the city from Ecuador for a better life.

"They said that they cannot return safely to their country because they have been persecuted," an advocate said.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE about Joselyn's case, but has not yet heard back.

"It's actually lawlessness that we are seeing from ICE"

Meanwhile, inside federal immigration court, detainments continue. Immigrant advocates and elected officials were on hand to make sure those who were taken into custody know their rights.

State Sen. Julia Salazar and City Councilmember Alexa Avilés are leading the charge.

"These are people that are following a legal process that the immigration system has asked them to follow, right? They're coming in for appointments and regardless of whether they're even given another hearing, they're being kidnapped and detained," Avilés said.

On Monday, the City Council passed an additional $33.6 million in funding for pro-bono legal services. They say the need for legal support has only increased with President Trump's immigration crackdown.

"Many of you were at those rallies in cities and communities across the country when the president spoke about his commitment to removing violent, illegal criminals and anyone who has broken our nation's immigration laws from American communities," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on June 11.

"This is not about legal immigration enforcement. At this point, it's actually lawlessness that we are seeing from ICE, that we're seeing from the Trump administration," Salazar said.

NYC public advocate holds rally in support of immigrants

Separately, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams held what he called a "This Is America" rally in Foley Square.

The group condemned what it calls Trump's anti-American threats against immigrants ahead of Independence Day.

"To our immigrant communities, to the children of our immigrants, to the grandchildren of our immigrants, Independence Day is a declaration of purpose and a commitment to progress. We, whether they want to hear it or not, are America," Williams said.