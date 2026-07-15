Future of NYC horse carriage industry hangs in the balance as City Council considers Romanch's Law

The battle over carriage horses in New York City has gone on for decades, but on Wednesday the sides will square off in front of the City Council over proposed legislation that is designed to eventually put an end to the industry.

And now, the bill has the support of a key politician.

Romanch's Law

Following the death of Romanch Mahajan in a carriage horse accident last month in Central Park, the 18-year-old's family demanded legislation named for him be passed immediately.

"We cannot begin to put in to words the absolute nightmare our family is going through," uncle Goro Mahajan said. "We urge everyone who values human and animal life to come on July 15 and stand with us and support the passage of Romanch's Law."

Romanch Mahajan Deepak Mahajan

"We cannot begin to put in to words the absolute nightmare our family is going through," uncle Goro Mahajan said.

The hearing will be before the City Council Health Committee, which will decide at some point whether to send the bill to the full council for a vote.

Speaker Menin makes pledge to find carriage workers jobs

Council Speaker Julie Menin said the death of Romanch Mahajan was a tipping point for her and now she has decided to support the bill. However, on a video she released she says there has to be support for the carriage workers.

"I'm actively working on a plan to guarantee them quality employment opportunities in the hospitality industry," Menin said.

CBS News New York told TWU Local 100's Christina Hansen, a driver and spokesperson for the carriage horse industry, about Menin's pledge to try to get her and her colleagues jobs.

"Willing to try and find us jobs when we already have jobs? And not only that, we have good jobs that we chose," Hansen said.

Hansen said passage of the bill would throw away an industry that supports them and is a staple for tourists that come to town.

"They've got to look families in the face tomorrow, carriage drivers, and explain why. Because there was an accident, they are suddenly taking the whole animal rights agenda and punishing the entire industry by taking away their businesses, their horses, their livelihoods," Hansen said.