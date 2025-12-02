New Yorkers warned to be vigilant and shop safe this holiday season. Here are the scams to look out for.

It's not just holiday shoppers who are out in full force — so are thieves and fraudsters.

That's why consumers are being warned to be extra vigilant this year.

How to protect your information

Last month in Harlem, Chase Bank and the New York City Police Department hosted what they a call a Holiday Scam-Busting Workshop to warn people about fraud.

JP Morgan Chase community manager Tanisha Ritter offered some tips for staying safe.

"Protect your information. Stay organized," she said. "Make sure you're checking your accounts. Make sure when you use the ATM that you're covering up your pin."

She also recommends getting to know the agencies that you conduct business with.

"Take a moment to get to know who your banker is, so that person can be your point of contact," Ritter said. "So when someone calls and says, 'Hey, I'm such-and-such from your bank,' you would know in your heart of hearts, no, you're not. I know my banker."

"Fraudsters who are looking to seize upon an opportunity can be very good, can be very persuasive," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "Can tell you, you know, 'The bank is five blocks away. I'm right here.'"

Bragg says scammers often target senior citizens, but nowadays, anyone can fall victim.

"If it sounds too good to be true – that free money, zero percent interest rate – take the breath, go to the teller," he said.

"Slow down," Ritter said. "I cannot stress enough – take your time, take a breather."

That breather may be the difference between a holiday headache and winter wonderland.

Scams to look out for

It's the busiest time of year not just for shoppers, but for thieves, so what are the latest scams to look out for?

Experts say fraudsters are posting on social media claiming to sell the hottest toys at a discount, and sending texts about fake package delivery issues or past-due bills.

The goal is often to get you to send money or provide sensitive details like your banking information.

Bragg said scammers are using AI to be even more persuasive and to target more people.

"AI helps with the volume. If a phone script– you can sort of generate that, it's not someone making 1,000 calls when you can do a recording," he said.

Fraudsters are also targeting people who are selling items on social media by giving them a fake or stolen check for more than what the seller requested. Then, they ask them to deposit the check and send them back the extra amount, only for that check to later bounce.

Police also say if you're mailing gifts through a USPS blue box, you want to look up that location's pick-up times online, then drop it off as close to that pick-up time as a possible to limit the time a mail thief might have to try to fish it out.

If you think you've been scammed in Manhattan, call the DA's office hotline at 212-335-8300.