Criminals are primed to take advantage of holiday shoppers. Watch for these 5 scams.

The holiday shopping season is creating fresh openings for scammers looking to snag consumers' payment data, according to Visa's 2025 Holiday Threats Report.

Artificial intelligence is also helping criminals move faster and reach more victims, according to Visa's scam disruption team. AI tools can generate authentic-sounding text for fake websites that look legitimate but are designed to steal your information.

"Just as regular consumers are excited for shopping season, scammers are also excited, because it gives them opportunities to capitalize on these feelings, and illicitly gather payment data, or other personal information from unsuspecting victims," Michael Jabbara, global head of fraud services at Visa, told CBS News.

Here are five of the most common types of scams to watch for this holiday season, according to Visa.

Fake retail websites

Websites that appear authentic but have been constructed for the sole purpose of scamming customers are proliferating, according to Visa. These sites can closely mimic popular companies, duping shoppers into handing over credit card information.

Sometimes they ship shoddy goods to customers, but in other cases, they don't bother sending anything.

Jabbara said it can be difficult to distinguish between legitimate and copycat sites, and that it's wise to do extra research if your gut instinct says something is awry.

"Scammers do this for a living and are very good at it. You don't want to underestimate them," Jabbara said. "If a consumer has a feeling that a deal is too good to be true, or a website looks fishy, do some validation."

That can include looking at online reviews of the site or going directly to the business's site by typing in its URL, versus clicking on a social media site. For example, open a web browser and type in Gap.com, as opposed to clicking a link in a digital ad promoting T-shirts.

Package delivery scams

Scam artists are sending consumers texts claiming there is a "delivery problem" with an online order they probably didn't place. Criminals posing as package delivery services like UPS or FedEx tell consumers they must turn over their credit card information to receive a phony delivery.

This type of scam proliferates around the holidays, when consumers make more online purchases and shippers deal with higher-than-normal volumes of packages, Visa notes.

Criminals may sell and trade your personal information on the dark web, or enroll you in recurring billing cycles you never signed up for. Some consumers might not catch these issues if they don't pay close attention to their credit card statements, according to Visa.

"They input your payment information into a form and monetize it on different channels," Jabbara said.

Jabbara advises that consumers never click on links from unknown senders.

Paying for seasonal work

Fake job offers also crop up during the holidays, when many Americans are trying to earn extra cash to cover gift-giving and travel. Scammers take advantage of that financial pressure.

Visa advises job seekers to apply only through a company's official channels and to avoid any role that requires upfront payments.

"We see 'job offers' that tell workers they have to pay a fee to apply, or for a background check," Jabbara said. "That is a surefire sign of a scam."

Consumers should also verify that any company they're applying to is legitimate, he added.

Travel-related fraud

Scammers are also creating fake travel sites and sending phishing emails targeting people with holiday travel plans.

Make sure to make reservations through trusted travel sites, and if a deal appears to be too good to be true, it probably is. Looking at reviews can help determine if a site is legitimate, Jabbara advises.

Charity scams

The year-end giving season also attracts scammers who exploit people's generosity by setting up phony charities.

Fraudsters may build convincing websites or approach people in person with tap-to-donate schemes, Visa said. As with other scams, it's wise to confirm a charity's legitimacy before donating.