Chancellor Banks: No changes to high school admission process this year

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City's high school admission process will stay the same, at least for now. 

Schools Chancellor David Banks says the Department of Education will not be making any changes. 

He said it's the right move, given that applications are due Friday.

"I know people were up against a very tight deadline, and that's why I've made the decision I have," he said. 

Banks said he plans on making changes in the future, saying the current process is too complicated and he wants to make it easier. 

Under the current system, eighth grade students must apply to high school and rank 12 choices. 

First published on March 10, 2022 / 7:39 AM

