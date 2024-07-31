Heat advisory returns for NYC area. How long will it last?

Most the New York City area is back under a heat advisory Wednesday, and it's expected to last for days.

We've also got a better chance of showers today, unfortunately.

After a rather dry Tuesday, pop-up showers will speckle the Tri-State Area this afternoon, maybe even a thunderstorm or two. So, it won't be a washout, but have the umbrella handy just in case. Outside of that, it will be hot and muggy again with feel like temps in the low to mid 90s. That said, the NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for the city and immediate suburbs, which will go into effect at 1 PM and remain in effect through 8 PM tomorrow.

Heading to the beach? Keep in mind, dangerous rip currents are expected along the south shore again, so swimming may very well be prohibited.

After a leftover shower this evening, things will quiet down and our skies will clear up. Unfortunately, it will still be pretty warm and muggy out there with temps only dipping into the mid 70s or so.

Tomorrow will offer brighter skies, but it's going to be even hotter with feels like temps approaching the mid 90s. And we can't rule out a storm in the afternoon, but it looks like the better part of the area should be spared.

As for this weekend, it's more of the same, so keep cool and keep that umbrella handy!

