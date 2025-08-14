Watch CBS News
16-year-old girl shot in the head on the Lower East Side, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head on the Lower East Side on Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Incredibly, the teen is expected to survive and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police say the teen was shot inside a building at 210 Stanton St., just south of East Houston by Ridge Street, but it's unclear if it was a targeted shooting or if the victim was an innocent bystander.

Police say the gunman is still on the loose and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and fleeing eastbound on Stanton.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

