16-year-old girl shot in the head on the Lower East Side, NYPD says

16-year-old girl shot in the head on Lower East Side

16-year-old girl shot in the head on Lower East Side

16-year-old girl shot in the head on Lower East Side

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head on the Lower East Side on Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Incredibly, the teen is expected to survive and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police say the teen was shot inside a building at 210 Stanton St., just south of East Houston by Ridge Street, but it's unclear if it was a targeted shooting or if the victim was an innocent bystander.

Police say the gunman is still on the loose and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and fleeing eastbound on Stanton.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.