New York City investing $5.5 million in free swimming lessons for students, mayor says

Back in March, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a $5.5 million investment to expand free swimming lessons to nearly 18,000 children in the city.

The mayor's office said the investment focuses on underserved communities, ensuring more students have access to life-saving swimming lessons.

Lessons will take place at New York City public pools and select third-party indoor pools.

BronxWorks uses one of South Bronx's few pools to teach

Located in the Bronx, BronxWorks hosts multiple free swimming classes a week. John Weed, the assistant executive director of BronxWorks, shared that the nonprofit is home to one of the few pools in the South Bronx, so they utilize it the best they can, by teaching.

"People visit area beaches every summer. And you've heard about all the, you know, each summer there's some sort of tragic incident that occurs because somebody, you know, gets themselves into deep water and they can't swim," Weed said.

Weed said the nonprofit offers free swimming classes to students through partnerships with their schools, and also provides other swimming lessons for teens and adults in partnership with the organization Asphalt Green.

Eight-year-old Janyce is one of several students currently learning how to swim at BronxWorks. Her mother, Iyana Lewis, shared that she loves that the weekly lessons are being provided for free.

"The school had provided it for the kids free this year, so I was like, OK, I'm gonna take the opportunity because it's a good opportunity for them to learn how to swim. It's just a good skill for them to have," Lewis said.

She says she hopes swimming lessons will continue to become more accessible and affordable

"I wish they had brought this a long time ago," Lewis said. "I hope they keep this program around all year-round for all kids."

To learn more about swimming programs through BronxWorks, click here. To learn more about the mayor's announcement on expanding free swimming lessons, click here.

