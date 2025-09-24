Watch CBS News
Warm Wednesday, but significant rain headed our way Thursday

Scott Padgett
Scott Padgett
Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS News New York in June, 2025.
A bit muggy Wednesday, but significant rain on the way Thursday
A series of fronts are on the way to the Tri-State Area.

A cold front dropped south into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms north and west of New York City and spreading east overnight.

CBS News New York

Most of your Wednesday is dry but late Wednesday we could see heavy rain start. 

CBS News New York

The bulk of the rain looks to be Thursday, which is why we have declared a First Alert Weather Day. 

CBS News New York

There will be heavy rain and storms midnight until 7 a.m. A second round develops around 2-3 p.m. and will be in the area until 10 p.m. Thursday.

CBS News New York

This is mainly a heavy rain event, and it is possible to have some localized flooding.

CBS News New York

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of any of the storms reaching severe limits on Thursday. 

