NYPD launching new domestic violence unit as advocates call for more support

New York City officials on Thursday announced they're launching an effort to better protect domestic violence victims and hold offenders accountable.

The announcement came as survivors and advocates marched across the Mario Cuomo Bridge for the "Shine the Light" solidarity walk, calling for more safety, support and funding.

NYPD promises "survivor-centric, trauma-informed approach"

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said domestic violence is a crime too often hidden in the shadows and announced a new NYPD unit to tackle it.

"It will have approximately 450 police investigators spread out in every patrol precinct in New York City," Adams said.

"This is a survivor-centric, trauma-informed approach," Tisch said.

Advocates say the announcement, which includes enhanced officer training and support for survivors, is a step in the right direction.

But they say to truly break the cycle of abuse, more funding is needed for prevention programs, mental health support and safe housing.

"It is a crime, so police involvement is very important, but the other part that's also very important is actually putting things in place so that victims and survivors know about it before they become victims," said Elizabeth Santiago, CEO for the Center for Safety and Change.

Advocates say if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24/7 by calling the New York State Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906 or texting 844-997-2121.

"Once you call and you're speaking to an advocate, they will do safety planning with you," Santiago said. "If you're in immediate danger, however, call 911."

"The secret that no one wanted to talk about"

Advocates say 1 in 3 women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime, and many cases go unreported out of shame, stigma or fear.

"It's always the secret that no one wanted to talk about," Santiago said.

Thursday, dozens of domestic violence survivors and supporters dressed in purple to march for a purpose across the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Purple is the color for domestic violence awareness, representing courage, peace and survival.

"Domestic violence is a huge issue that affects a lot of people in our communities," one participant said.

"It's really empowering to be able to be here, knowing the stories that every individual has gone through," another participant said.

"I'm here as a survivor of intimate partner violence. I experienced abuse from the age of 16 to about 19-and-a-half, and my abuser nearly took my life," participant April Hernandez said.

Now, Hernandez shares her story of domestic violence to show others they are not alone.

"When I made it out and found the courage to finally leave, I said, one day, I will make my mess into a message," she said.